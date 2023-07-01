The 2023 season kicks off for Robert Spillane when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Robert Spillane Injury Status

Spillane is currently not on the injury report.

Robert Spillane 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 77 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Robert Spillane 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 0.0 0.0 0 0 2 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 13 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

