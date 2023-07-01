Ray-Ray McCloud is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status

McCloud is currently not on the injured list.

Ray-Ray McCloud 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 25 TAR, 14 REC, 243 YDS, 1 TD 4 CAR, 78 YDS (19.5 YPC), 1 TD

Ray-Ray McCloud Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 44.10 263 102 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.36 398 151 2023 ADP - 832 256

Other 49ers Players

Ray-Ray McCloud 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 2 1 16 0 Week 3 @Broncos 1 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 4 4 65 1 Week 8 @Rams 2 1 11 0 Week 10 Chargers 1 1 33 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 3 1 16 0 Week 16 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 2 1 42 0

