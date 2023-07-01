Ray-Ray McCloud: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ray-Ray McCloud is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status
McCloud is currently not on the injured list.
Ray-Ray McCloud 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|25 TAR, 14 REC, 243 YDS, 1 TD
|4 CAR, 78 YDS (19.5 YPC), 1 TD
Ray-Ray McCloud Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|44.10
|263
|102
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.36
|398
|151
|2023 ADP
|-
|832
|256
Other 49ers Players
Ray-Ray McCloud 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|4
|4
|65
|1
|Week 8
|@Rams
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|1
|1
|33
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|42
|0
