Randy Gregory is +15000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 34th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Randy Gregory 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 34th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Randy Gregory Insights

Gregory has delivered nine tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended In four games for the 49ers.

The 49ers are putting up 246.2 passing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 202.6 passing yards allowed per game.

San Francisco has been surging on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking third-best in rushing offense (156.4 rushing yards per game) and second-best in rushing defense (64.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +1400 (5th in NFL) +175 (1st in NFL) Brock Purdy +700 (4th in NFL) +6600 (20th in NFL) Nick Bosa +15000 (22nd in NFL) +1800 (5th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +25000 (35th in NFL) +4000 (10th in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (35th in NFL) +10000 (32nd in NFL) Fred Warner +3000 (7th in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +5000 (15th in NFL) Javon Hargrave +10000 (19th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +15000 (34th in NFL) Randy Gregory +15000 (34th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (64th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (97th in NFL)

