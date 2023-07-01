The 2023 campaign kicks off for Oren Burks when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Oren Burks Injury Status

Burks is currently listed as active.

Oren Burks 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Oren Burks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

