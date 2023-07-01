Nick Bosa is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers collide with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Nick Bosa Injury Status

Bosa is currently not listed as injured.

Nick Bosa 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 51 Tackles (19 for loss), 18.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Nick Bosa 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 1 1 5 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 2 2 4 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 0 Week 4 Rams 2 2 3 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 1.5 1 4 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 1 3 4 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 1 1 3 0 0 Week 12 Saints 1 1 3 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 2 3 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 1 1 2 0 1 Week 16 Commanders 2 2 7 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0 0 1 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 1 1 2 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0 1 5 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0 1 2 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0 2 4 0 0

