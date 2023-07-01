At +1100, Nick Bosa holds the fourth-best odds in the league to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award. There are two total prop bets of his that you can put money on, and we cover those below, too.

Nick Bosa 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 41st Bet $100 to win $20,000 Def. POY +1100 4th Bet $100 to win $1,100

Nick Bosa Insights

Last season Bosa recorded 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games.

The 49ers compiled 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 20th, surrendering 222.9 passing yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking second-best by giving up only 77.7 rushing yards per game. It ranked eighth on offense (138.8 rushing yards per game).

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.