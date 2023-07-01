Nevada 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack's over/under for victories during the 2023 season, four, is rather low.
Looking to place a futures bet on Nevada's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Nevada Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4
|-125
|+100
|55.6%
Bet on Nevada's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Wolf Pack's 2022 Performance
- Nevada ranked ninth-worst in total offense (304.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 78th with 394.8 yards allowed per game.
- Nevada ranked 19th-worst in passing offense last season (185.4 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 74th with 228.8 passing yards allowed per contest.
- Last season Nevada won only one game at home and once on the road.
- When favored, the Wolf Pack had only one win (1-3). And they won one game as underdogs (1-7).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Toa Taua
|RB
|911 YDS / 11 TD / 75.9 YPG / 4.2 YPC
41 REC / 293 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.4 REC YPG
|Nate Cox
|QB
|1,464 YDS (53.0%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
272 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.7 RUSH YPG
|Brian Casteel
|WR
|48 REC / 581 YDS / 4 TD / 48.4 YPG
|Devonte Lee
|RB
|233 YDS / 5 TD / 19.4 YPG / 3.5 YPC
|Bentlee Sanders
|DB
|38 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
|Dom Peterson
|DL
|15 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Tyson Williams
|DB
|32 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Drue Watts
|LB
|31 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
Wolf Pack's Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Wolf Pack will be playing the 104th-ranked schedule this year.
- Taking into account its MWC opponents' combined win total last season (41), Nevada has the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Nevada will play six games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and three of them accumulated less than four wins).
Nevada 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ USC
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Idaho
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Kansas
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Texas State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Fresno State
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|UNLV
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ San Diego State
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|New Mexico
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Hawaii
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Utah State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Colorado State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Wyoming
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.