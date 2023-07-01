The Nevada Wolf Pack's over/under for victories during the 2023 season, four, is rather low.

Nevada Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4 -125 +100 55.6%

Wolf Pack's 2022 Performance

Nevada ranked ninth-worst in total offense (304.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 78th with 394.8 yards allowed per game.

Nevada ranked 19th-worst in passing offense last season (185.4 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 74th with 228.8 passing yards allowed per contest.

Last season Nevada won only one game at home and once on the road.

When favored, the Wolf Pack had only one win (1-3). And they won one game as underdogs (1-7).

Nevada's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Toa Taua RB 911 YDS / 11 TD / 75.9 YPG / 4.2 YPC

41 REC / 293 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.4 REC YPG Nate Cox QB 1,464 YDS (53.0%) / 5 TD / 5 INT

272 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.7 RUSH YPG Brian Casteel WR 48 REC / 581 YDS / 4 TD / 48.4 YPG Devonte Lee RB 233 YDS / 5 TD / 19.4 YPG / 3.5 YPC Bentlee Sanders DB 38 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD Dom Peterson DL 15 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Tyson Williams DB 32 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Drue Watts LB 31 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT

Wolf Pack's Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Wolf Pack will be playing the 104th-ranked schedule this year.

Taking into account its MWC opponents' combined win total last season (41), Nevada has the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Nevada will play six games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and three of them accumulated less than four wins).

Nevada 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ USC September 2 - - 2 Idaho September 9 - - 3 Kansas September 16 - - 4 @ Texas State September 23 - - 5 @ Fresno State September 30 - - 7 UNLV October 14 - - 8 @ San Diego State October 21 - - 9 New Mexico October 28 - - 10 Hawaii November 4 - - 11 @ Utah State November 11 - - 12 @ Colorado State November 18 - - 13 Wyoming November 25 - -

