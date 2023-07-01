The Nevada Wolf Pack are +5000 to take home the MWC title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them 10th in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the trends you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Nevada Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Nevada 2023 Schedule

Nevada will have the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (62). The Wolf Pack will hit the gridiron for games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that recorded nine or more victories and squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ USC September 2 1 - Idaho September 9 2 - Kansas September 16 3 - @ Texas State September 23 4 - @ Fresno State September 30 5 - UNLV October 14 7 - @ San Diego State October 21 8 - New Mexico October 28 9 - Hawaii November 4 10 - @ Utah State November 11 11 - @ Colorado State November 18 12 - Wyoming November 25 13 -

