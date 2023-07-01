Nate Hobbs: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Nate Hobbs' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Nate Hobbs Injury Status
Hobbs is currently not on the injured list.
Nate Hobbs 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|72 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Nate Hobbs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0.0
|2.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
