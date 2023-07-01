The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a tilt against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Maxx Crosby Injury Status

Crosby is currently not on the injured list.

Maxx Crosby 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 88 Tackles (22 for loss), 12.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Maxx Crosby 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0 1 10 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 1 1 4 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 1 2 9 0 1 Week 4 Broncos 2 4 4 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 2 3 4 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0 0 4 0 1 Week 8 @Saints 0 1 7 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0 1 5 0 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 10 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 2 6 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1.5 1 4 0 1 Week 13 Chargers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 1 2 4 0 1 Week 15 Patriots 0 0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0 1 2 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1 2 5 0 0

