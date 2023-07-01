Maxx Crosby is +1200 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are sixth-best in the league.

Maxx Crosby 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +1200 6th Bet $100 to win $1,200

Maxx Crosby Insights

In 17 games last year, Crosby collected 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (242.9 passing yards allowed per game), the Raiders had more success offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by averaging 231.4 passing yards per game.

Las Vegas compiled 121.1 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 19th, surrendering 122.8 rushing yards per contest.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1200 (6th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (112th in NFL)

