Could the Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Mark Stone's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Mark Stone 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 33
Time on Ice 19:09 632:08
Goals 0.3 10
Assists 0.7 23
Points 1 33
Hits 0.4 13
Takeaways 1.1 37
Giveaways 0.5 17
Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Mark Stone's Next Game

