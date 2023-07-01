Could the Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Mark Stone's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Mark Stone 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 19:09 632:08 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.7 23 Points 1 33 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 1.1 37 Giveaways 0.5 17 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Mark Stone's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

