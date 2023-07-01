Mark Stone 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Could the Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.
Mark Stone's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
Mark Stone 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|19:09
|632:08
|Goals
|0.3
|10
|Assists
|0.7
|23
|Points
|1
|33
|Hits
|0.4
|13
|Takeaways
|1.1
|37
|Giveaways
|0.5
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|16
Mark Stone's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
