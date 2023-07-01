In terms of odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk is currently +900 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Malik Monk Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +900 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $900)

Malik Monk 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 14.6 379 Rebounds 2.6 67 Assists 5.2 135 Steals 0.6 16 Blocks 0.5 12 FG% 43.1% 124-for-288 3P% 41.9% 70-for-167

Malik Monk's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Game Day: December 22, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

