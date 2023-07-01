The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Malcolm Koonce and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a game versus the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Malcolm Koonce Injury Status

Koonce is currently not listed as injured.

Malcolm Koonce 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Raiders Players

Malcolm Koonce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

