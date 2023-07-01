Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Logan Thompson claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +4000.

Logan Thompson's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

Logan Thompson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 19
Goaltending Record -- 10-5-3
Shots Against 15.52 512
Goals Against 2.71 49
Saves 14.03 463
Save % -- 0.904

Logan Thompson's Next Game

