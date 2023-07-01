Logan Thompson 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Logan Thompson claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +4000.
Logan Thompson's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)
Logan Thompson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|19
|Goaltending Record
|--
|10-5-3
|Shots Against
|15.52
|512
|Goals Against
|2.71
|49
|Saves
|14.03
|463
|Save %
|--
|0.904
Logan Thompson's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
