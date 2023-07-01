Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Logan Thompson claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +4000.

Logan Thompson's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

Logan Thompson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Goaltending Record -- 10-5-3 Shots Against 15.52 512 Goals Against 2.71 49 Saves 14.03 463 Save % -- 0.904

Logan Thompson's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

