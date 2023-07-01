Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lauri Markkanen's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +50000. For more stats and information on the Utah Jazz player, see below.
Lauri Markkanen MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)
Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|19
|Points
|23.3
|443
|Rebounds
|8.6
|163
|Assists
|1.3
|24
|Steals
|0.9
|17
|Blocks
|0.7
|14
|FG%
|48.4%
|150-for-310
|3P%
|38.1%
|59-for-155
Lauri Markkanen's Next Game
- Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ
