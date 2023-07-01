Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz is +10000 to take home the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and information on Markkanen.

Lauri Markkanen Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Lauri Markkanen 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 19 Points 23.3 443 Rebounds 8.6 163 Assists 1.3 24 Steals 0.9 17 Blocks 0.7 14 FG% 48.4% 150-for-310 3P% 38.1% 59-for-155

Lauri Markkanen's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: SportsNet, KJZZ

