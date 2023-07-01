Jackie Young's Las Vegas Aces (14-1) and the Connecticut Sun (12-4) square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 1, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas beat New York 98-81 in its last game. Kelsey Plum led the way with 18 points and eight assists, followed by A'ja Wilson with 16 points. Connecticut lost to New York 89-81 in their last game. DiJonai Carrington (23 PTS, 72.7 FG%, 3-3 from 3PT) ended the game as Connecticut's top scorer.

Aces vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-900 to win)

Aces (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+600 to win)

Sun (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-11.5)

Aces (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been getting things done on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (93.1) and second-best in points allowed per game (77.7).

With 33.5 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas is second-best in the league. It ranks seventh in the league by grabbing 34.8 rebounds per contest.

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 22.5 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by averaging just 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks seventh in the league (13.1 per contest).

The Aces are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in three-pointers (8.9 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.7%).

With 7.1 threes conceded per game, Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh in the league.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have been better offensively at home, where they average 94.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 91.6 per game. Defensively, they are much better at home, where they concede 74.0 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow opponents to score 81.9 per game.

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (35.0 RPG at home, 34.6 on the road), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 33.0 on the road).

The Aces average 23.5 assists per home game, 2.1 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.4). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (12.7). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.6 per game) than on the road (12.4).

The Aces hit 1.9 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (7.9). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (37.0% in home games compared to 38.7% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas averages 6.4 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.0 on the road (while conceding 30.2% shooting from distance in home games compared to 39.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have been favored on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 13-1 in those games.

The Aces have played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 7-7-0.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 11.5-point favorites or more is 5-6.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 90.0%.

