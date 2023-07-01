On Saturday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (26.8%).

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .272 AVG .287 .405 OBP .424 .505 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 20/22 K/BB 36/30 0 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings