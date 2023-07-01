LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 1
On Saturday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (26.8%).
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 71 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.272
|AVG
|.287
|.405
|OBP
|.424
|.505
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|20/22
|K/BB
|36/30
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Verlander (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
