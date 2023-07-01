The 2023 campaign kicks off for Kerry Hyder when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kerry Hyder Injury Status

Hyder is currently not listed as injured.

Is Hyder your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Kerry Hyder 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 19 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Hyder and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kerry Hyder 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.