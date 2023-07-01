Kerry Hyder: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Kerry Hyder when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kerry Hyder Injury Status
Hyder is currently not listed as injured.
Kerry Hyder 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|19 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Kerry Hyder 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
