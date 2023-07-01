In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Kalia Davis and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Davis' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Kalia Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not listed as injured.

Kalia Davis 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other 49ers Players

Kalia Davis 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 13 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

