In Week 10 of the 2023 season, Joshua Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders will match up with the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Jacobs' stats.

Over his last three games, Josh Jacobs has piled up 194 yards (64.7 per game) on 52 attempts with three touchdowns. He's also caught three passes for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Joshua Jacobs Injury Status

Jacobs is currently not on the injury report.

Joshua Jacobs 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 159 CAR, 506 YDS (3.2 YPC), 5 TD 43 TAR, 28 REC, 242 YDS, 0 TD

Joshua Jacobs Fantasy Insights

Joshua Jacobs has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fifth with 11.6 fantasy points per game (104.8 total points). He is 29th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Joshua Jacobs has put up 40.7 fantasy points (13.6 per game), running for 194 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 52 carries. He has also contributed 33 yards on three catches (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Joshua Jacobs has amassed 64.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 340 yards with four touchdowns on 97 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 69 yards on 10 receptions (18 targets).

The high point of Joshua Jacobs' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the New York Giants, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 21.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Joshua Jacobs delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (4.1 points) in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, running for 35 yards on 11 carries with one catch for six yards.

Other Raiders Players

Joshua Jacobs 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0

