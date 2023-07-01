Josh Jacobs: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Josh Jacobs is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders collide with the Denver Broncos in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Josh Jacobs Injury Status
Jacobs is currently not listed as injured.
Josh Jacobs 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|340 CAR, 1,653 YDS (4.9 YPC), 12 TD
|64 TAR, 53 REC, 400 YDS, 0 TD
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|275.30
|12
|1
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|205.10
|37
|7
|2023 ADP
|-
|19
|8
Other Raiders Players
Josh Jacobs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|57
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|19
|69
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|13
|66
|0
|5
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|144
|2
|5
|31
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|21
|154
|1
|5
|39
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|20
|143
|3
|3
|12
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|10
|43
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|17
|67
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|21
|78
|1
|6
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|24
|109
|0
|3
|51
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|33
|229
|2
|6
|74
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|26
|144
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|27
|99
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|22
|93
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|15
|44
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|17
|69
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|17
|45
|0
|2
|5
|0
