Jordan Mason: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jordan Mason is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Jordan Mason Injury Status
Mason is currently not on the injured list.
Jordan Mason 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|43 CAR, 258 YDS (6.0 YPC), 1 TD
|0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Jordan Mason Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|31.80
|303
|67
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|40.37
|284
|74
|2023 ADP
|-
|497
|124
Other 49ers Players
Jordan Mason 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|8
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|11
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|4
|64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|8
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
