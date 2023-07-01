Jordan Mason is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jordan Mason Injury Status

Mason is currently not on the injured list.

Is Mason your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jordan Mason 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 43 CAR, 258 YDS (6.0 YPC), 1 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Mason and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Mason Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 31.80 303 67 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 40.37 284 74 2023 ADP - 497 124

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Mason 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Broncos 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 4 14 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 5 25 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 8 51 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11 56 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 4 64 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 2 13 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 8 28 0 0 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 2 12 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.