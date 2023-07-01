Jordan Clarkson 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is +50000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and information on Clarkson.
Jordan Clarkson MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)
Jordan Clarkson 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|19
|Points
|16.6
|316
|Rebounds
|3.4
|64
|Assists
|4.9
|94
|Steals
|0.8
|16
|Blocks
|0.2
|3
|FG%
|39.9%
|115-for-288
|3P%
|29.5%
|31-for-105
Jordan Clarkson's Next Game
- Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ
