The 2023 season kicks off for John Jenkins when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

John Jenkins Injury Status

Jenkins is currently not on the injury report.

John Jenkins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

John Jenkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

