Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .253 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.284
|AVG
|.224
|.372
|OBP
|.385
|.527
|SLG
|.408
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|26/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
