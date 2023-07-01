Joc Pederson, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .253 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.

In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .284 AVG .224 .372 OBP .385 .527 SLG .408 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 26/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings