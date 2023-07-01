Jimmy Garoppolo: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a tilt versus the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status
Garoppolo is currently listed as active.
Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|207-for-308 (67.2%), 2,437 YDS (7.9 YPA), 16 TD, 4 INT
|23 CAR, 33 YDS, 2 TD
Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|164.78
|50
|24
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|206.26
|35
|29
|2023 ADP
|-
|207
|27
Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|13
|21
|154
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|18
|29
|211
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|16
|27
|239
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|18
|30
|253
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|29
|41
|296
|2
|2
|3
|11
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|25
|37
|303
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|21
|25
|235
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|19
|28
|240
|0
|0
|5
|3
|1
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|20
|29
|228
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|26
|37
|222
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|2
|4
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
