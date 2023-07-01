The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a tilt versus the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status

Garoppolo is currently listed as active.

Check Out Jimmy Garoppolo NFL MVP Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 207-for-308 (67.2%), 2,437 YDS (7.9 YPA), 16 TD, 4 INT 23 CAR, 33 YDS, 2 TD

Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 164.78 50 24 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 206.26 35 29 2023 ADP - 207 27

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 2 Seahawks 13 21 154 1 0 4 5 1 Week 3 @Broncos 18 29 211 1 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Rams 16 27 239 1 0 1 3 0 Week 5 @Panthers 18 30 253 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 6 @Falcons 29 41 296 2 2 3 11 0 Week 7 Chiefs 25 37 303 2 1 2 2 0 Week 8 @Rams 21 25 235 2 0 1 3 0 Week 10 Chargers 19 28 240 0 0 5 3 1 Week 11 @Cardinals 20 29 228 4 0 1 3 0 Week 12 Saints 26 37 222 1 0 4 4 0 Week 13 Dolphins 2 4 56 0 0 0 0 0

