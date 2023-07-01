Javon Kinlaw's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Javon Kinlaw Injury Status

Kinlaw is currently listed as active.

Javon Kinlaw 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other 49ers Players

Javon Kinlaw 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

