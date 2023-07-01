The 2023 season kicks off for Javon Hargrave when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Javon Hargrave Injury Status

Hargrave is currently listed as active.

Javon Hargrave 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 60 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 11.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other 49ers Players

Javon Hargrave 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 Steelers 2.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 3.0 3.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 1.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Titans 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 2.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Saints 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 18 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Divisional Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 1.0 1.0 2 0 1 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

