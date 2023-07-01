At +10000, Javon Hargrave is outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 19th-best in the NFL.

Javon Hargrave 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 19th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Javon Hargrave Insights

As part of the 49ers' defense, Hargrave has delivered 12 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks in five games.

The 49ers are putting up 246.2 passing yards per game on offense this season (eighth in NFL), and they are giving up 202.6 passing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

San Francisco has been firing on all cylinders in the running game this year, ranking third-best in rushing offense (156.4 rushing yards per game) and second-best in rushing defense (64.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +1400 (5th in NFL) +175 (1st in NFL) Brock Purdy +700 (4th in NFL) +6600 (20th in NFL) Nick Bosa +15000 (22nd in NFL) +1800 (5th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +25000 (35th in NFL) +4000 (10th in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (35th in NFL) +10000 (32nd in NFL) Fred Warner +3000 (7th in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +5000 (15th in NFL) Javon Hargrave +10000 (19th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +15000 (34th in NFL) Randy Gregory +15000 (34th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (64th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (97th in NFL)

