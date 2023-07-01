Jauan Jennings is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers collide with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jauan Jennings Injury Status

Jennings is currently listed as active.

Jauan Jennings 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 56 TAR, 35 REC, 416 YDS, 1 TD

Jauan Jennings Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 47.60 249 93 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 44.12 273 106 2023 ADP - 342 116

Other 49ers Players

Jauan Jennings 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 6 4 62 0 Week 2 Seahawks 2 1 4 0 Week 3 @Broncos 3 1 5 0 Week 4 Rams 4 2 22 0 Week 5 @Panthers 2 2 45 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Chiefs 4 2 24 0 Week 10 Chargers 4 4 40 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 7 6 49 1 Week 13 Dolphins 4 2 34 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 5 3 31 0 Week 16 Commanders 3 2 21 0 Week 17 @Raiders 3 2 46 0 Week 18 Cardinals 2 1 10 0 Wild Card Seahawks 5 2 41 0 Divisional Cowboys 2 2 26 0

