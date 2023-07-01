Jauan Jennings: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jauan Jennings is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers collide with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Jauan Jennings Injury Status
Jennings is currently listed as active.
Is Jennings your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Jauan Jennings 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|56 TAR, 35 REC, 416 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jauan Jennings Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|47.60
|249
|93
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|44.12
|273
|106
|2023 ADP
|-
|342
|116
Other 49ers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jauan Jennings 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|6
|4
|62
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|45
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|4
|4
|40
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|7
|6
|49
|1
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|46
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|5
|2
|41
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|26
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.