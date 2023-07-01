Jakobi Meyers is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jakobi Meyers Injury Status

Meyers is currently not listed as injured.

Jakobi Meyers 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 96 TAR, 67 REC, 804 YDS, 6 TD

Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 113.30 120 32 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 93.81 164 50 2023 ADP - 139 55

Jakobi Meyers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 6 4 55 0 Week 2 @Steelers 13 9 95 0 Week 5 Lions 8 7 111 1 Week 6 @Browns 4 4 60 0 Week 7 Bears 2 2 34 1 Week 8 @Jets 13 9 60 1 Week 9 Colts 6 5 42 0 Week 11 Jets 6 4 52 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 3 62 0 Week 13 Bills 5 3 22 0 Week 15 @Raiders 6 2 47 0 Week 16 Bengals 7 6 83 1 Week 17 Dolphins 9 6 49 1 Week 18 @Bills 7 3 32 1

