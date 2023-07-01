Jack Eichel 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Jack Eichel's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
Jack Eichel 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|20:27
|675:05
|Goals
|0.5
|15
|Assists
|0.7
|22
|Points
|1.1
|37
|Hits
|0.3
|11
|Takeaways
|1.1
|37
|Giveaways
|0.7
|24
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|8
Jack Eichel's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
