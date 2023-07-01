Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Jack Eichel's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Jack Eichel 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 20:27 675:05 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.7 22 Points 1.1 37 Hits 0.3 11 Takeaways 1.1 37 Giveaways 0.7 24 Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Jack Eichel's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

