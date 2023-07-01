J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (71) this season while batting .282 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (28.0%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.7% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (37.3%), including five games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.264
|AVG
|.299
|.365
|OBP
|.359
|.384
|SLG
|.528
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/19
|K/BB
|44/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Verlander (2-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.