J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (71) this season while batting .282 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Davis has gotten a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (28.0%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.7% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (37.3%), including five games with multiple runs (6.7%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .264 AVG .299 .365 OBP .359 .384 SLG .528 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 16 RBI 28 35/19 K/BB 44/11 1 SB 0

