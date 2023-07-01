Isaiah Pola-Mao is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Isaiah Pola-Mao Injury Status

Pola-Mao is currently not on the injury report.

Isaiah Pola-Mao 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Isaiah Pola-Mao 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

