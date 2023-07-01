The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Isaiah Oliver and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Isaiah Oliver Injury Status

Oliver is currently not on the injury report.

Isaiah Oliver 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Isaiah Oliver 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 7 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 8 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Bears 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 9 0 2 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 2

