Hunter Renfrow is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Hunter Renfrow Injury Status

Renfrow is currently listed as active.

Is Renfrow your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Hunter Renfrow NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Hunter Renfrow 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 50 TAR, 36 REC, 330 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hunter Renfrow Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 43.00 267 105 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 72.16 213 79 2023 ADP - 205 72

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hunter Renfrow 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 6 3 21 0 Week 2 Cardinals 10 7 59 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 4 4 25 0 Week 7 Texans 3 3 55 0 Week 8 @Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 4 3 26 0 Week 15 Patriots 3 1 14 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 4 42 1 Week 17 49ers 4 3 19 0 Week 18 Chiefs 7 7 63 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.