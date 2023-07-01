Hunter Renfrow is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 112th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Hunter Renfrow 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Hunter Renfrow Insights

Last year Renfrow caught 36 balls on 50 targets for 330 yards (33.0 per game) and two TDs.

The Raiders ran 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% running plays last year. They were 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (242.9 passing yards allowed per game), Las Vegas played better on offense, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 231.4 passing yards per game.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

