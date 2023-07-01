Patrick Bailey brings an 11-game hitting streak into the San Francisco Giants' (46-36) game against the New York Mets (36-46), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (2-4) for the Mets and Anthony DeSclafani (4-7) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-4, 4.11 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-7, 4.28 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.28 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.

DeSclafani has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 651 total hits and 16th in MLB play with 364 runs scored. They have the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.397) and are ninth in all of MLB with 100 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Mets this season, DeSclafani has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (2-4) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

