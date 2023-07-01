LaMonte Wade Jr and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Saturday (starting at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Wade Stats

Wade has 67 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 52 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .280/.416/.452 slash line on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has collected 77 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.327/.440 on the year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 25 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (2-4) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 11th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 26 5.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Astros Jun. 20 7.0 8 4 4 5 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 6.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Braves Jun. 8 3.0 7 5 4 3 4 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 6.0 5 1 1 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Anthony DeSclafani's player props with BetMGM.

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 60 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .217/.308/.507 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 54 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .225/.306/.443 slash line so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.