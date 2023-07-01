Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (36-46) will square off with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (46-36) at Citi Field on Saturday, July 1. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mets (-145). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 26, or 50%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have gone 16-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (43.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Mets went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (60.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +400 - 3rd

