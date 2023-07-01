Justin Verlander is set to start for the New York Mets on Saturday against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 99 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Fueled by 247 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 396.

The Giants have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Giants rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets - Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away - David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber

