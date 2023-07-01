A pair of hot hitters, Pete Alonso and LaMonte Wade Jr, will be on display when the New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The Mets are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 23 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 7-9 in those contests.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 82 chances this season.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 23-17 18-20 28-16 34-29 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.