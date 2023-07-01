Saturday's game features the New York Mets (36-46) and the San Francisco Giants (46-36) clashing at Citi Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-4) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-7) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 60.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 7-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Francisco is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (396 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Giants Schedule