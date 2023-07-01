George Odum: 2023 Stats & Injury News
George Odum is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers collide with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
George Odum Injury Status
Odum is currently not listed as injured.
George Odum 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.
George Odum 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|1
