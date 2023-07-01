George Odum is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the San Francisco 49ers collide with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

George Odum Injury Status

Odum is currently not listed as injured.

Is Odum your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

George Odum 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Odum and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George Odum 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.