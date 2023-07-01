The 2023 campaign kicks off for George Kittle when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

George Kittle Injury Status

Kittle is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out George Kittle NFL MVP Odds

George Kittle 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 86 TAR, 60 REC, 765 YDS, 11 TD

George Kittle Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 140.50 72 2 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 106.99 137 5 2023 ADP - 53 4

George Kittle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Broncos 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Rams 4 2 24 0 Week 5 @Panthers 6 5 47 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 8 83 0 Week 7 Chiefs 9 6 98 1 Week 8 @Rams 5 3 39 1 Week 10 Chargers 2 1 21 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 6 4 84 2 Week 12 Saints 4 3 26 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 5 4 28 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 5 4 93 2 Week 16 Commanders 8 6 120 2 Week 17 @Raiders 8 4 23 1 Week 18 Cardinals 6 4 29 2 Wild Card Seahawks 2 2 37 0 Divisional Cowboys 5 5 95 0 Championship Game @Eagles 4 3 32 0

