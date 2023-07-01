At +15000, George Kittle is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 61st-best in the league. Overall, he has two different props bets available to bet on. Find out more below.

George Kittle 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +25000 47th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

George Kittle Insights

Last year Kittle grabbed 60 balls on 86 targets for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 TDs.

The 49ers ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% running plays last season. They were sixth in the NFL in scoring.

San Francisco averaged 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 20th, surrendering 222.9 passing yards per contest.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

