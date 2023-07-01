Fred Warner: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Fred Warner Injury Status
Warner is currently not on the injury report.
Fred Warner 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|130 Tackles (3 for loss), 2 Sacks, 1 INT, 10 Pass Def.
Fred Warner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|0.5
|1
|9
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|0.5
|0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Chargers
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
