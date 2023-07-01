The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Fred Warner Injury Status

Warner is currently not on the injury report.

Fred Warner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 130 Tackles (3 for loss), 2 Sacks, 1 INT, 10 Pass Def.

Fred Warner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0 0 6 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0 0 7 0 1 Week 4 Rams 0 0 9 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 0.5 1 9 0 1 Week 6 @Falcons 0 0 10 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0 0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.5 0 12 0 1 Week 10 Chargers 0 0 7 0 3 Week 11 @Cardinals 1 2 6 0 0 Week 12 Saints 0 0 6 0 2 Week 13 Dolphins 0 0 2 1 2 Week 14 Buccaneers 0 0 7 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 0 0 8 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0 0 12 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0 0 12 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0 0 8 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0 0 6 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0 1 9 1 1 Championship Game @Eagles 0 1 8 0 0

