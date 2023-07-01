With +4000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Fred Warner outside the top-10 favorites for the award (15th-best odds in NFL).

Fred Warner 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +4000 15th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Fred Warner Insights

On defense Warner, who played in 17 games, compiled 130 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

The 49ers averaged 226.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (13th in NFL), and they gave up 222.9 passing yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

San Francisco ranked eighth in rushing yards last season (138.8 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

